Final call for Black Dyke Virtual Day

The final call has gone out to players who wish to join the Queensbury band for a full day of on-line music making with stars past and present.

A final call has been sounded for players who wish to be part of the forthcoming Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'.

The Queensbury band will welcome brass players from all corners of the globe to the day-long event on Saturday 27th March.

All aspects

Led by Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, it's aimed at providing players of Grade 5 level (or equivalent) a high intensity series of inspirational musical challenges to improve all aspects of playing alongside like-minded friends across the world.

Delegates are now receiving their music, which includes the classic march, 'Punchinello', Goff Richard's free flowing 'Doyen', the fun of 'Bugler's Holiday' and stern musical test of the wonderful 'Journey into Freedom' by Eric Ball.

The day also offers full band rehearsals, special workshops led by Richard Marshall and Brett Baker, solo recitals and a fantastic experience of a Q&A session with two Black Dyke legends — James Shepherd and John Clough.

Worldwide

Course administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "We have delegates from the UK, Europe and as far afield as the USA and Canada who will have a day to remember being tutored by Richard Marshall, Connor Lennon, Siobhan Bates, Brett Baker, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand.

The final concert is going to be a memorable event especially with the music being performed and we are sure everyone will benefit from the approach which mixes fun as well as challenges such as workshops on 'Motivation & Practice Techniques in the challenges of a pandemic', 'Tips from the Principals', and 'Performance Technique'."

Book your place

To book your place contact Administrator, Alison Childs: alison4horn@btinternet.com

The Black Dyke Virtual Brass Day costs just £35 per person and included is a full Zoom recording of the day.