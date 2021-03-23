4BR Tuesday Interview with Tom Redmond

We catch up with the broadcaster, presenter, horn player, animateur and Head of Music and Joint Principal at the Chetham's School of Music.

Tom talks about the challenges that Covid-19 has posed to the education of music students and how they have been overcome, as well as the opportunities that have arisen in the way one to one teaching has been given.

Free Boot Camps

He also tells us more about the weekend win, brass and percussion 'boot camps' that have been set up to reach out into the community and get youngsters aged between 8 and 18 to enjoy free tuition.

All this and his joy at seeing one of the Chet's pupils race onto the stage with instrument in hand at the BBC Young Musician of the Year Brass Final and his hopes that it won't be too long before we all — brass bands especially are able to perform in front of a live audience once more.

Find out more

To find out more about the free Chet's Wind, Brass and Percussion 'Boot Camps' go to: https://chethamsschoolofmusic.com/whats-on/