Dutch Open goes online

The 2021 Dutch Open contest will be an online event this year due to Covid-19 challenges.

Dutch Open
  The event will be held largely online

Wednesday, 24 March 2021

        

The 2021 Dutch Open Brass Band Championships (DOBC) will take place in a different musical format this year due to the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19.

The popular event had been scheduled to take place in Groningen on Saturday 21st June, but with uncertainty still over the feasibility of hosting live event in The Netherlands at present it has been decided to host a largely on-line competition instead.

Restrictions

4BR has been informed by the organisers that the festival will take place in De Oosterpoort/ SPOT concert hall in Groningen, although there are government restrictions for organising events and for the number of visitors allowed.

Brasspass.tv will provide the online live streaming service with the performances introduced and discussed by studio guests. In addition, two programmes about the musical life in Groningen and the international brass scene will also be broadcast.

2022 event

A Groningen Brass Experience was also planned to be held in the same weekend as DOBC, developed in conjunction with DOBC with concerts by young talents as well as international brass ensembles.

Unfortunately, due to the current situation, the organisation has decided to postpone this festival until 2022.

        

