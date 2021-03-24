                 

*
News

Champion launches new mouthpiece disinfectant spray

New mouthpiece spray offers protection cleaning and hygiene protection.

Champion
  The new disinfectant spray comes in 60ml bottles

Wednesday, 24 March 2021

        

British woodwind and brass brand Champion has announced the releases of their new instrument, mouthpiece and reed disinfectant.

It is the latest addition to an extensive range of instrument care and maintenance products, with the company stating that it offers a simple and effective solution for safe instrument and accessory disinfection both before and after playing.

Anti-viral and anti-bacterial

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It is available in a 60ml spray bottle and is non-hazardous and non-fragranced. Most importantly — given the importance of instrument cleaning and hygiene currently — it features an anti-viral and anti-bacterial formula."

Manufactured in the UK, Champion Disinfectant can be used for a wide range of applications and is suitable for use on all lacquered wind and brass instruments, mouthpieces and synthetic reeds, as well as lacquered stringed instruments.

However, in line with broader studies into the use of disinfectants on instrument materials and advice from other leading instrument brands, Champion do not recommend its use on stainless steel.

Essential accessory

Retailing for £5.50, Champion Disinfectant is aimed as an essential accessory for musicians living in a world where COVID-19 cleaning precautions are in place for safe and hygienic playing.

Champion Disinfectant be available at all major retailers.

        

