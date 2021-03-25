Champions of Brass getting ready to entertain

A new band made up of old friends and colleagues will aim to provide audiences with music making in a true spirit of friendship and community.

Champions of Brass — a new band made up of old friends is being set up at the end of restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

The non for profit band is the brainchild of Sandy Smith and Simon Gresswell and has been inspired by the desire not to lose the priceless musical connection that friends have made over many years of playing together in competition and against each other.

Relationships

Talking about the initiative, Sandy told 4BR: "Simon and I have been talking about this idea for nearly two years now, and the lockdown focused our efforts even further to realise just how precious the relationships with colleagues and friends whom we have made music with over the years are to us all."

Meanwhile, Simon added: "There is a strong desire to make music again at all levels, but we think there is something special about doing it with friends whom you've built up connections with for many years.

Not surprisingly we have one heck of a pool of talent to call on to provide concerts with both iconic repertoire and new music, in styles we believe will be appreciated by audiences who want to hear high quality brass band music played well."

Signings

The pair have already been busy persuading players to come on board with the likes of Morgan Griffiths, Kevin Crockford, Nick Hudson, Peter Christian, Lucy Cutt, Alan Morrison and Lee Rigg already to commit to the venture.

Sandy added: "We are especially delighted to announce that Phillip McCann has agreed to join us in what we believe will be an exciting project.

We also have Garry Cutt lined up to conduct, and the BBC's David Hoyle to compere and add his extensive media experience to the mix — so we are covering all bases with years of experience and expertise."

Concert support

Simon revealed that a number of concert venues have already expressed interest in hosting a 'Champions of Brass' concert.

"That's been great. We want to support venues that have also struggled during the lockdown and to link up with sponsors and who wish to do the same.

This is about giving back to the banding community in the best way we can — playing quality music to the highest level possible and doing it through friendship and community."

Titles galore

Although the lads didn't quite know the exact number, they believed that the first full band could be packed with players that have literally hundreds of major titles to their name.

"We may have to stop some players from boasting, but it would be interesting to know just how many we could between us all,"Sandy added.

The band also intends to embark on recording projects with a link already made to the highly respected producer Keith Johnson of KMJ Recordings.

News will be released soon on the band's inaugural concert.