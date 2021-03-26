Soon it will be blue skies and brass...

Tuba player Sarah Billard recently took her tuba to Elsecar Heritage Centre, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire for a media shoot with photographer Lorne Campbell.
The heritage attraction is in the heartland of the former Yorkshire coal mining communities, and includes a range of traditional craft industries, as well as shops and cafes.
And with recent vaccination news looking much more positive by the day it is getting ready to re-open many of the units after lockdown. Some are allowed, under regulations, to be currently open, but not all.
Sarah who is a student nurse from Rotherham has played for several brass bands, including Thorseby Colliery in Nottinghamshire and is also keen to get back to a hobby with a passion.
The Centre is set in the 18th century conservation village of Elsecar. All appropriate Covid-19 regulations and guidlelines were met in taking the image.
Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian