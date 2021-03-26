Soon it will be blue skies and brass...

We are getting closer it seems to the summer days when brass will be heard outdoors around the country...

Tuba player Sarah Billard recently took her tuba to Elsecar Heritage Centre, near Barnsley, South Yorkshire for a media shoot with photographer Lorne Campbell.

The heritage attraction is in the heartland of the former Yorkshire coal mining communities, and includes a range of traditional craft industries, as well as shops and cafes.

And with recent vaccination news looking much more positive by the day it is getting ready to re-open many of the units after lockdown. Some are allowed, under regulations, to be currently open, but not all.

Sarah who is a student nurse from Rotherham has played for several brass bands, including Thorseby Colliery in Nottinghamshire and is also keen to get back to a hobby with a passion.

The Centre is set in the 18th century conservation village of Elsecar. All appropriate Covid-19 regulations and guidlelines were met in taking the image.

Picture : Lorne Campbell / Guzelian