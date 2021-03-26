4BR Friday Interview with Allan Withington

4BR catches up with Allan Withington to find out more about musical life in Norway at present and his plans for his 2021 International Conducting Course.

4BR talks to Allan Withington to find out more about professional musical life in Norway at present as well as the plans he has for hosting his popular International Conducting School Course.

Allan highlights some of the challenges that have arisen in professional performances at Bergen's Grieg Hall and how important he feels it is to encourage conductors to become the catalysts to bring audience back to listen to live music.

To find out more about the Allan Withington Conducting School contact: anja.abma@home.nl or allanwithington@yahoo.no