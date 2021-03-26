                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Allan Withington

4BR catches up with Allan Withington to find out more about musical life in Norway at present and his plans for his 2021 International Conducting Course.

wITHINGTON
  Allan Withington will be hosting his Conducting School online this year

Friday, 26 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Allan Withington to find out more about professional musical life in Norway at present as well as the plans he has for hosting his popular International Conducting School Course.

Allan highlights some of the challenges that have arisen in professional performances at Bergen's Grieg Hall and how important he feels it is to encourage conductors to become the catalysts to bring audience back to listen to live music.

To find out more about the Allan Withington Conducting School contact: anja.abma@home.nl or allanwithington@yahoo.no

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Lives

Marsden Jazz Festival partners Black Lives in Music

March 26 • The leading regional jazz festival joins heavyweight representation to commit to equality in the music industry.

Leader

Harper looks forward to final weekend of online excitement

March 26 • We catch up with the Cory MD Philip Harper to find out what is in store with the final weekend of fantastic online action in the Kapitol Cory Championships.

sussex

New brass solo event looks to blow the dust away

March 26 • A new solo competition event run by Mid Sussex Brass Band hopes to get players back into the swing of things...

Lane

Local recognition for Lane

March 26 • Composer Liz Lane becomes the first non-playing recipient of Lydbrook Band's 'Bandsperson of the Year' award.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

March 26 • SOLO CORNET required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Lindley Band

March 26 • 2nd HORN required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagements

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 22 • Avonbank (Section 2) needs an Eb Bass and front row cornet to join our friendly outfit! We are all looking forward to our first Covid secure rehearsal in mid May, all being well! Why not come and meet us? You'd be very welcome!

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top