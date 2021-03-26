New brass solo event looks to blow the dust away

A new solo competition event run by Mid Sussex Brass Band hopes to get players back into the swing of things...

Mid Sussex Brass Band has announced the launch of a new brass solo competition.

Generously sponsored by Dean Pelling Woodwind and Brass, it offers the ideal opportunity for players to dust off Covid-retired instruments and enter a contest to showcase their talents in a number of different categories — from hymn tunes to Air Varie.

How to enter

Renowned trombone player Brett Baker will be adjudicating the entries and the competition closes on 26th April

Head to the website http://www.returnofthesolo.org for more information on how to enter and be in with a chance of winning one of a range of prizes kindly donated by top class players, bands, and companies.

