Harper looks forward to final weekend of online excitement

We catch up with the Cory MD Philip Harper to find out what is in store with the final weekend of fantastic online action in the Kapitol Cory Championships.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

You can settle back in a comfy sofa and kick off a full weekend of competitive action tonight as the Kapitol Cory Online Brass Band Championships reaches its climax.

You can set your iplayer to record the international rugby and F1 racing and instead enjoy the fantastic performances in the Youth, Third and Championship Sections — with the results being announced on Sunday evening.

And as the leaderboard (above) shows, there is still plenty to play for to find out which 'region' of the banding globe can boast the best bands with the Rest of the World currently out in front from Yorkshire with Europe in third!

You can set your iplayer to record the international rugby and F1 racing and instead enjoy the fantastic performances in the Youth, Third and Championship Sections — with the results being announced on Sunday evening 4BR

Advertisement

Final weekend of action:

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday 26th

6.30pm

Besson Youth Section (7 bands)

Judges: Gareth Johnson, Glyn Williams, Steve Kane

Saturday 27th

1.00pm

Thurrock Marching Brass Third Section (12 bands)

Judges: Sion Rhys-Jones, Steve Jones, Helen Williams

Saturday 27th

6.00pm

World of Brass Championship Section (part 1) (8 bands)

Judges: Nigel Seaman, Steve Stewart, Tom Hutchinson

Sunday 28th

6.00pm, World of Brass Championship Section (part 2) (8 bands) and Results

Judges: Nigel Seaman, Steve Stewart, Tom Hutchinson

The results ceremony should start at about 9.00pm on Sunday 28th with all sections.