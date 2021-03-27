BBE confirms banding activity guidance from 29th March

Brass Bands England provides guidance on new changes that into force from Monday 29th March in England.

Brass Bands England has received clarification today from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to explain what brass band activity will be possible from Monday 29th March in England.

From this date, non-professional activity will be permitted in groups of up to six, or a maximum of two households, and will only be permitted outdoors, as per the previous 'rule of six' regulations.

A group comprising up to two households, or if an exemption applies (eg. those within the same support bubble), may include more than six people. If playing in these settings, social distancing must still be maintained, including maintaining a 2-meter spacing between participants.

No provision

At this stage there is no provision to allow multiple groups of six to engage in activity in the same location, as was the case in some previous tiers.

The DCMS has, however, confirmed that this is being kept under review for future steps in the 'roadmap'. This additional relaxation from the most recent guidelines is intended to enable band members to partake in some activity over the Easter weekend, but still ensuring that only small groups are gathering.

Indoor non-professional performing arts activity is not currently permitted.

Before undertaking non-professional performing arts activity, you should consider the case for proceeding (or not) based on any restrictions in your area, the risk involved in the activity and location, and the number and health of participants, particularly if vulnerable individuals are involved.

Guidance

BBE has previously published guidance and advice that covers rehearsals in groups of six, which is available on this link: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources and activity should be operated under the provisions laid out in Risk Assessment No.1. This guidance will be updated shortly.

Youth Bands:

The Department for Education has also published guidance for youth groups in out-of-school settings.

This guidance states that, from 29th March, activity can be provided as outdoor provision to all children, without restrictions on the purpose for which they may attend. Parents should be encouraged to limit the number of out-of-school settings children are sent to, preferably to one.

In these outdoor groups there is no limit on the number of attendees. Bands should try to ensure that children are grouped with those from their same school day bubble and, where this is not possible, ensuring that they are grouped with other children from their school or with any siblings from the same household.

Parents and carers should not be allowed into the settings unless it is essential, but it is important to hold up-to-date contact details.

Review and guidance

Live performances should not take place at this time. The intention is that these will be permitted from Step 3 of the roadmap (no earlier than 17th May). This is subject to review and further guidance will be provided in advance of Step 3.

BBE has published guidance for larger outdoor rehearsals on the page https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources and bands should use Risk Assessment 3, although there are some different requirements for youth settings as shown below.

The key measures that every youth band should have in place are:

1. Face masks should be worn by all children in Year 7 or higher.

2. Prevent those self-isolating from attending.

3. Encouraging staff and children to clean their hands thoroughly and more often — soap or hand sanitiser should be readily available.

4. Ensuring good respiratory hygiene for everyone by promoting the 'catch it, bin it, kill it' approach.

5. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces more than usual.

6. Increased cleaning of toilets and washrooms.

7. Using social distancing to reduce contact and mixing between groups of children.

8. Keeping children in the same bubbles they are in during the school day where possible, or otherwise in small, consistent groups.

9. Keeping occupied spaces well ventilated.

10. Promoting and engaging with the NHS Test and Trace process.

11. Managing and reporting confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

12. Containing any outbreak by following local health protection team advice.

Full guidance for out-of-school settings can be found on the link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-for-parents-and-carers-of-children-attending-out-of-school-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/guidance-for-parents-and-carers-of-children-attending-out-of-school-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak#bubbles-and-group

Roadmap restrictions

BBE has previously published guidance for where bands fit into the Government's roadmap for removing restrictions, which can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/26022021-1549/bbe-outlines-implications-banding-covid-restrictions-diminish

As yet this guidance does not override anything else in this plan, although further updates are expected in due course.

This means that full band rehearsals are not expected before 12th April for youth bands and 17th May for those involving adults, both with social distancing in place Brass Bands England

Important dates

Social distancing restrictions are not expected to be lifted until 21st June at the earliest.

The timings outlined above are indicative, and the Government will be led by data, rather than fixed dates.

Before taking each step, the Government will review the latest data and will only ease restrictions further if it is safe to do so. The indicative, 'no earlier than' dates are all contingent on the data and subject to change.

BBE will continue to update its guidance as regulations are updated and this can be found at https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/covid-19-advice-guidance-and-resources on resuming activities, including example risk assessments.

Brass Band Emergency Fund

The Brass Band Emergency Fund can be supported at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands-emergency-fund and bands wishing to apply for support should contact BBE on info@bbe.org.uk

The Government's performing arts guidance can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/performing-arts