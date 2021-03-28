Talking mental health with Tabby Kerwin

4BR catches up with writer, conversationalist, performance coach, mental health advocate & trainer, musician and publisher Tabby Kerwin on the launch of her new quarterly online magazine Brass on the Mind.

The world's first magazine dedicated to the wellbeing and mental health of brass band musicians has been launched by Tabby Kerwin at Mode forâ€¦

'Brass on the Mind' is a quarterly e-magazine full of resources, inspiration and articles designed for brass band musicians.

4BR caught up with Tabby to find out more about the venture and why she believes the time to right to provide brass band musicians with an important resource that offer something that is very much relevant to the times we live in.

As Tabby says: "It's more of a lifestyle magazine for brass band musicians with a wide range of topics and take-aways to help people focus on their own health and wellbeing, whilst also gently building knowledge and awareness around the subject of mental health in a safe and non-confrontational way. I truly hope it's something everyone can enjoy."

