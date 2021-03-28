                 

News

Tredegar provides taster for FTBB Summer School

Welsh champion supports the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School with some musical sparkle under MD Ian Porthouse.

Tredegar
  The Welsh champion recorded their concert items at home

Sunday, 28 March 2021

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar has been working with Artistic Director Stephen Crooks and the organising team of the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School (FTBBSS).

Supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Besson Brass they have joined the international team of tutors to present a light hearted concert on Wednesday 31st March (8.00pm).

All ages

The event is for all ages and will feature brand new virtual performances from the band as well as solo pieces from the FTBBSS tutors accompanied by Charles Fyffe. The tutors include Les Neish, Owen Farr, Mick Marshall, Dewi Griffiths and Robert Richardson.

Find out more

To enjoy the taster go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkpEny_KH1c

To find out more about the course go to: http://www.ftbbss.com/

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

