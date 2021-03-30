Wessex to go ahead virtually this summer

The Wessex Band Summer School will go ahead online this year.

The Wessex Band Summer School has announced that it will be a virtual event this year following the decision to ensure that the longest running Brass and Wind Band Summer school in the UK can continue to provide a memorable musical experience for it worldwide delegates.

It will therefore offer a warm welcome to brass, woodwind and percussion players of all ages and abilities, with leading tutors and a family atmosphere — albeit online.

Safety

Chairperson Matt Stimpson told 4BR: "With such large numbers involved from all over the country, we have had to make the difficult decision to not meet physically this year, as it puts the safety of our delegates and the local community in Wessex at risk.

As a committee our priority is the safety of our members, and the long-term future of the course, rather than taking a short-term risk based on a national roadmap with potential for change."

Virtual course

He added: "We are excited to be running a virtual course this year, which will be led by our inspirational Musical Director, Michael Fowles, and our fantastic tutorial staff.

Our Wessex family is so important to us, and we will look forward to meeting both returning and new players between Monday 2nd and Wednesday 4th August 2021, with more details being announced in the near future.