Best feet forward...

The young players at Aldbourne Youth Band has just enjoyed a fantastic insight into the life of professional Army musicians.

Aldbourne Youth Band recently welcomed some special guests at one of their regular Zoom rehearsals.

Army Musicians LCpl Amy Shave from the Corps Engagement Team, and Musician Matthew Richardson from The British Army Band Tidworth, dropped in to take a session on marching.

After sharing some videos and experiences they gave the players the opportunity to experience marching for themselves.

Colonel Bogey

Teaching basic commands and techniques, Musician Richardson, who is also a member of the Aldbourne Band, played a backing track of the march 'Colonel Bogey' whilst encouraging and correcting the marching he was observing. LCpl Shave gave helpful tips for keeping arms straight whilst swinging them.

It was followed by the members themselves then trying out the techniques — and realising that it wasn't as easy as the professionals made it look!

A quick Q&A session was followed by a British Army Band Tidworth video which showed them performing Ron Goodwin's famous '633 Squadron' march as part of last year's virtual Bournemouth Air Festival.

Praise

Aldbourne Youth Band MD Janet Roe told 4BR that she was full of praise for LCpl Shave and Musn Richardson, for how well they had engaged their audience with facts, fun and a practical session.

"Although we have been meeting as a band on Zoom since September, I wanted to do something a bit different.

With the Whit Friday March contest coming up I thought it would be good for the young players to get a better understanding of what marching entails.... even within the limitations of Zoom!"

The Aldbourne Band are currently preparing their entry for this year's online Whit Friday Championships, hosted by Foden's Band.