                 

*
banner

News

Best feet forward...

The young players at Aldbourne Youth Band has just enjoyed a fantastic insight into the life of professional Army musicians.

Tidworth
  The musicians gave a fantastic insight into how to march!

Tuesday, 30 March 2021

        

Aldbourne Youth Band recently welcomed some special guests at one of their regular Zoom rehearsals.

Army Musicians LCpl Amy Shave from the Corps Engagement Team, and Musician Matthew Richardson from The British Army Band Tidworth, dropped in to take a session on marching.

After sharing some videos and experiences they gave the players the opportunity to experience marching for themselves.

Colonel Bogey

Teaching basic commands and techniques, Musician Richardson, who is also a member of the Aldbourne Band, played a backing track of the march 'Colonel Bogey' whilst encouraging and correcting the marching he was observing. LCpl Shave gave helpful tips for keeping arms straight whilst swinging them.

It was followed by the members themselves then trying out the techniques — and realising that it wasn't as easy as the professionals made it look!

A quick Q&A session was followed by a British Army Band Tidworth video which showed them performing Ron Goodwin's famous '633 Squadron' march as part of last year's virtual Bournemouth Air Festival.

Although we have been meeting as a band on Zoom since September, I wanted to do something a bit differentMD, Janet Roe

Praise

Aldbourne Youth Band MD Janet Roe told 4BR that she was full of praise for LCpl Shave and Musn Richardson, for how well they had engaged their audience with facts, fun and a practical session.

"Although we have been meeting as a band on Zoom since September, I wanted to do something a bit different.

With the Whit Friday March contest coming up I thought it would be good for the young players to get a better understanding of what marching entails.... even within the limitations of Zoom!"

The Aldbourne Band are currently preparing their entry for this year's online Whit Friday Championships, hosted by Foden's Band.

        

TAGS: Aldbourne

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gavin Higgins

4BR Tuesday Interview with Gavin Higgins

March 30 • 4BR catches up with composer Gavin Higgins to talk about his music past, present and future...

BrassPass

Trio withdraw from BrassPass Band of the Year contest

March 30 • Tredegar, Flowers and Whitburn decline invitations to compete at the proposed forthcoming BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest.

BBWorld

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

March 30 • The latest edition of the leading publication is now out — packed with features, articles, reviews and opinions...

Whitburn

Whitburn delight at Kapitol victory

March 30 • Whitburn Band adds to its multi-media profile with latest online contest success.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

March 29 • When we all get back to the band room , hopefully soon, we will be seeking to fill our vacancy for Musical Director. We are currently a Midlands Second Section Band and rehearse every Tuesday in Cleobury Mortimer.

The Marple Band

March 28 • If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable

Chadderton Band

March 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top