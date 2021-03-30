                 

Trio withdraw from BrassPass Band of the Year contest

Tredegar, Flowers and Whitburn decline invitations to compete at the proposed forthcoming BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest.

BrassPass
  The three bands have made statements to confirm their wirdrawal

Tuesday, 30 March 2021

        

Welsh champion Tredegar, Butlins holders Flowers and Scottish Open winner Whitburn have all confirmed that they have declined invitations to compete at the proposed BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest, due to be held on Saturday July 3rd at the Albert Halls in Bolton.

Not competing

4BR understands that others on the proposed list of invited competitors have also taken the decision not to compete, with announcements to be made in due course.

Defending champion Cory, as well as Foden's have previously informed the organisers of their decision not to take part in the contest, whilst Grimethorpe, which was on the event's 'reserve list', has also confirmed that it had a prior contracted commitment on the proposed date and could not therefore be considered.

Well being

A Tredegar Band spokesperson told 4BR: "We believe the event is an important addition to the banding calendar at the mid-point of the contesting season and it is a competition we would be delighted to be invited to once again in the future.

However, we are fully supportive of the current Covid-19 approach and decisions undertaken by the Welsh Government, and with the best interests of the health and well being of our players at the forefront of our thoughts we have taken the decision that we cannot accept the invitation to compete."

No guarantees

Flowers has also issued a public statement saying: "This decision comes following direct correspondence issued to all invited bands advising that the draw for the event will be made on April 7th.

We do not wish to cause complications for the organisers, competing or reserve bands by remaining in the draw when we feel we are unable to attend the event.

Like all banders we welcomed the recent speculative optimism that musical activities may resume in the near future, but also recognise that there are no guarantees in the current government roadmap.

After much thought and review of our own specific circumstances we believe that we are unlikely to return to full unencumbered rehearsals until very late June or July.

The past year has been full of disruption and we do not wish to cause further uncertainty to our members, or the organisers, when we know that we cannot guarantee our preparation or even participation in such an event."

All three bands informed 4BR that they wished the event every success if it was to go ahead on the proposed date4BR

Mindful

Meanwhile, Whitburn Band informed 4BR: "Unfortunately, although fully supportive of the regulations and guidelines in respect to Covid-19 we are disappointed rules in Scotland will not relax to a level that will allow bands to rehearse.

We are also mindful that we in no way wish to jeopardise players health, that of their families nor risk their income in the event they need to isolate.

Therefore, we have taken the decision to withdraw from the event allowing a reserve band good time to prepare."

All three bands informed 4BR that they wished the event every success if it was to go ahead on the proposed date.

        

