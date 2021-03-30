                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Gavin Higgins

4BR catches up with composer Gavin Higgins to talk about his music past, present and future...

Gavin Higgins
 

Tuesday, 30 March 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to composer Gavin Higgins about his ground breaking brass band ballet score 'Dark Arteries'.

It was first premiered at Sadler's Wells with the Rambert Ballet Company six years ago, performed by Tredegar Band under the baton of Ian Porthouse, and which this year the 'Dark Arteries Suite' which came from the work will be be analysed by a new generation of National Youth Band of Great Britain players.

Gavin talks about the work, the impact it made and how delighted that his particular musical language, which is based on the dark brooding melodic heritage of brass music is being enjoyed by young players.

He also gives a first indication of his next major project for the brass band medium — one allied to a symphony orchestra and how he continues to champion brass band music at the the highest levels where he believes it belongs.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gavin Higgins

4BR Tuesday Interview with Gavin Higgins

March 30 • 4BR catches up with composer Gavin Higgins to talk about his music past, present and future...

BrassPass

Trio withdraw from BrassPass Band of the Year contest

March 30 • Tredegar, Flowers and Whitburn decline invitations to compete at the proposed forthcoming BrassPass.tv Band of the Year contest.

BBWorld

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

March 30 • The latest edition of the leading publication is now out — packed with features, articles, reviews and opinions...

Whitburn

Whitburn delight at Kapitol victory

March 30 • Whitburn Band adds to its multi-media profile with latest online contest success.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

March 29 • When we all get back to the band room , hopefully soon, we will be seeking to fill our vacancy for Musical Director. We are currently a Midlands Second Section Band and rehearse every Tuesday in Cleobury Mortimer.

The Marple Band

March 28 • If you are thinking of a change of scenery and would like to play for a 1st Section band in the NW area, then the Marple Band maybe the band for you. We are a friendly and sociable band and have vacancies for Bass and Cornet players. Positions negotiable

Chadderton Band

March 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top