4BR Tuesday Interview with Gavin Higgins

4BR catches up with composer Gavin Higgins to talk about his music past, present and future...

4BR talks to composer Gavin Higgins about his ground breaking brass band ballet score 'Dark Arteries'.

It was first premiered at Sadler's Wells with the Rambert Ballet Company six years ago, performed by Tredegar Band under the baton of Ian Porthouse, and which this year the 'Dark Arteries Suite' which came from the work will be be analysed by a new generation of National Youth Band of Great Britain players.

Gavin talks about the work, the impact it made and how delighted that his particular musical language, which is based on the dark brooding melodic heritage of brass music is being enjoyed by young players.

He also gives a first indication of his next major project for the brass band medium — one allied to a symphony orchestra and how he continues to champion brass band music at the the highest levels where he believes it belongs.