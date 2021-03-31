                 

Banding couple call for banding help with mining museum

A small mining museum run by a former CWS (Manchester) bandsman and his wife are looking for help to celebrate the connection between the industry and brass bands.

Museum
  Carole Johnson polishes an old miner's lamp at the Woodend Mining Museum

Wednesday, 31 March 2021

        

Photographer Lorne Campbell continues to make sure that the brass band movement is kept in the mind's eye of the national press with his fantastic images once again making it to the pages of leading regional and national publications.

Harry and Carole Johnson (above) own and run Woodend Mining Museum near Burnley in Lancashire.

Bandsman

Harry (74), started playing cornet with the famous Irwell Springs Band and was tutored by Clifton Jones, who played for Bickershaw Colliery. In May 1964 he joined CWS (Manchester) Band and played on the front row under Alex Mortimer for four years before leaving to play in local bands.

Although his work as a coach driver meant he gave up full time banding in 1980, he still plays the cornet at his home today.

When the couple bought some additional land next to their small farm they found that the capped shaft of the former Woodend Colliery was on their land. It closed in 1959.

Memorabilia help

Carole has since opened a small museum and is appealing to any local colliery bands to see if they would donate any memorabilia on loan or photocopies of photographs which can be displayed to celebrate the mining heritage of the area.

Her e-mail address is carole3149@outlook.com

        

