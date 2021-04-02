                 

*
News

Extra cash boost for BBE Foundation recovery

Brass Bands England to receive £43,136 from second round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund

yOUTH
  The funding will used in the development of BBE's 'Brass Foundations' work

Friday, 02 April 2021

        

Brass Bands England one of more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund

It has received a grant of £43,136 from the latest round of the Government's fund to help the organisation's ongoing recovery and reopening.

Foundation work

It is stated that the award will support BBE's flagship rejuvenation project, 'Brass Foundations', and the creation of further member resources.

The latest Culture Recovery Fund award list was unveiled by the Culture Secretary announced today, with Brass Bands England once again being successful with its application for assistance that will go towards helping 427 member organisations encompassing over 550 individual bands and 18,000 individuals.

Specifically, it will support the continuation of BBE's recently launched Brass Foundations project, which has seen the appointment of youth development brass specialists in five areas of England. These have been brokering vital links between education, music hubs and community bands.

The funding will also contribute to further development of Brass Bands England's website as an information hub for both member bands and the wider sector.

Further plans include enhanced resource content for members, continuation of the Brass Band Archive project, and the return to office activity post-pandemic.

Reopening and recovery

BBE is one of over 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today will help them to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery.

In speaking about the latest awards, Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: "Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors — helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

This will provide resources for the continuation of our Brass Foundations project, which is already paying dividends in bringing together local education authority music hubs and community brass bandsMike Kilroy, BBE

Recognised

In response Brass Bands England Chairman, Mike Kilroy, added: "These are challenging and uncertain times for everyone in the arts community, so we are very thankful that brass bands have been recognised by this award from the Culture Recovery Fund.

This will provide resources for the continuation of our Brass Foundations project, which is already paying dividends in bringing together local education authority music hubs and community brass bands."

He concluded: "This work is also key in areas of equality, diversity and inclusion, on which the foundations of brass bands will be built as we work towards a successful and sustainable future."

        

