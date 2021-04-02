                 

Culture Recovery injection for Black Dyke Band

Yorkshire Area champion receives £38,040 from the latest round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Dyke
  The money will be used to fund the band's 'Pathway to Performance' strategy

Friday, 02 April 2021

        

The latest Government announcement of financial assistance to the culture and arts sectors has seen Black Dyke Band among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from help towards ongoing recovery and reopening.

Pathway to Performance

It is understood that the award will be used to aid the band in its return to rehearsals and concerts through its 'Pathway to Performance' strategy.

Through the funding awarded by Arts Council England, Black Dyke Band will, providing Covid-19 restrictions permit, propose to begin bringing players back to rehearsals to their Queensbury band room in small groups.

Rehearse and perform again

A spokesperson told 4BR: "When restrictions permit the size of these groups will increase. Once the band can rehearse and perform again as a complete ensemble, the funding will then permit the band to be able to record a series of concerts to be streamed over the internet.

It is also proposed that during the summer months the band will look to hire a number of outdoor venues, where social distancing can be effectively employed, in order to deliver a series of concerts to the public free of charge.

They added: "As part of these concerts the band will also be looking to support the return to live music of local community bands by inviting them to join Black Dyke Band."

Thriving cultural sector

In making the announcement of the awards, Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said: "Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic.

These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

He added: "We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society."

In these challenging times we must create an environment where brass bands can flourish againDirector of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs

Flourish

In response, Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "In these challenging times we must create an environment where brass bands can flourish again.

This includes performing in outdoor spaces including the iconic bandstands, sharing the platform with community bands and creating a 'Pathway to Performance' for the wider brass banding fraternity as well as returning to rehearsals."

        

