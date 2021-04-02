                 

*
banner

News

Bands not the only beneficiaries of Cultural Recovery funding...

The A-Z of who benefitted from help from the latest round of the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund makes for interesting reading and understanding.

Fund
  The fund paid out millions of pounds of urgent financial assistance

Friday, 02 April 2021

        

As reported on 4BR, the latest round of Cultural Recovery Fund support has been of benefit to numerous organisations that operate in England.

And whilst the brass band community will look at the figures that have been paid to a small number of top bands, they only formed a very small part of a total of 2,272 awards made in a total of over £261 million to help them recover and reopen following a year of enforced shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beneficiaries

Headline beneficiaries with a direct link to the brass band movement include organisations such as Brass Bands England (£43,136) and Kapitol Promotions Ltd, organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain (£50,000).

Bands and ensembles that gained awards included Brighouse & Rastrick (£68,600); Grimethorpe Colliery (£47,515); Black Dyke (£38,040), and the brass ensemble Old Dirty Brassstards (£50,768). The National Childrens Orchestra (£210,000) and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain (£125,000) also received financial support.

Education establishments such as the RNCM in Manchester (£133,033) and the University of Manchester Student's Union (£104,914) and businesses such as Satcol (£87,976) and other organisations such as Making Music (£44,429) and Music Partnership North (£205,577) received assistance. Tameside Cultural Services will benefit from £98,165.

Regional money

Of the 11 regions that gained money (including 1 award made in Scotland for £35,500) and four in Wales (£466,327) — 666 were made to those based in London (amounting to nearly £83 million) and 308 in the South East (£37.2 million).

The South West (248 — £26.7 million); North West (245 — £27.15 million); West Midlands (217 — £23.2 million); East of England (172 — £17.9 million); Yorkshire and Humberside (165 — £19.9 million); East Midlands (150 — £14.7 million) and North East (96 — £11.1 million).

There were also many other organisations that gained substantive help — from the combined arts Artichoke Trust to the theatre group Zippos Circus4BR

A-Z

There were also many other organisations that gained substantive help — from the combined arts Artichoke Trust (£994,682) to the theatre group Zippos Circus (£297,000) with others receiving anything from just under £2 million to under £10,000 — including such diverse organisations as the famous Glastonbury Festival, Wigmore Hall and Canterbury Cathedral.

Orchestras such as the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (£480,000); London Symphony Orchestra (£423,000); City of London Sinfonia (£123,750) alongside the Halle Concert Society (£658,000) gained help as did the Cornwall International Male Choir Festival (£26,600); the English Folk Dance & Song Society (£169,770) and the Hastings International Piano Competition (£71,060) amongst many more.

Almost 100 independent cinemas will share around £6.5 million with other venues and organisations also benefitting.

In his Budget in March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a further £300m for the fund, which is yet to be allocated.

Full details

The full breakdown of the payment details of the latest round of payments can be seen at: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/publication/culture-recovery-fund-data

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Les

4BR Friday Interview with Les Neish

April 2 • 4BR talks to the Besson tuba virtuoso, teacher and educator about the success of the Insieme education project he has been involved with that has helped players during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fund

Bands not the only beneficiaries of Cultural Recovery funding...

April 2 • The A-Z of who benefitted from help from the latest round of the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund makes for interesting reading and understanding.

Griomethorep

Grimethorpe Colliery Band gains Cultural Recovery support

April 2 • The famous Yorkshire band also gains essential financial support as it plans its return to rehearsals, concerts and projects over the coming months.

Nationals

Kapitol plan investment with Culture Recovery award

April 2 • National Championships' outlook brightened with £50,000 Cultural Recovery Fund award from Arts Council England.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top