Thumbs up for German Open date

The German Open Championships have been earmarked for the end of October.

The German Brass Band Association (DBBV) is planning a cultural 'reboot' after the pandemic-related forced break from concerts and competitions with the announcement that the 2021 German Open Championships will take place in Brilon (NRW) on the weekend of 22nd to 24th October.

Qualifying round

The event serves as a qualifying round for German bands for the European Youth Brass Band Championships 2022 in Birmingham, England.

The competition is part of the International Brass Festival Sauerland-Herbst and is, therefore, also open to brass bands outside Germany.

Registrations are now possible at: www.dbbv.org/veranstaltungen

The competition is divided into three different categories: Section A, B and C/Youth), allowing each band as much freedom of choice in its classification as well as programme concept.

Details can be found in the competition regulations at: www.dbbv.org/veranstaltungen

Support programme

In addition to the brass band competition, the German Open also offers a colourful supporting programme with a gala concert by the Belgian Championship Section Festival Brass Band, as well as concerts by the German Youth Brass Band.