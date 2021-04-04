                 

*
banner

News

Wobplay adds Mead recital to new series

The latest addition to the Wobplay recording platform is a brand new recital performance from Besson euphonium star Steven Mead.

Mead
  Steven Mead is joined by pianist Rob Clark for the recital performance

Sunday, 04 April 2021

        

The wobplay recording platform has just released the latest performance in its new Studio Recital Series, featuring the renowned euphonium star Steven Mead.

Accompanied by Rob Clark, pianist and Head of Music Staff for the Royal Ballet, it was performed and filmed at the World of Sound Studios in Northamptonshire fully observing Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

Varied programme

The varied programme includes something for everyone, from the iconic 'Pantomime' by Philip Sparke to 'Vissi d'arte' by Puccini, the wonderful 'Carrickfergus' and 'The Green Hill' and the fun and games of 'Napoli'.

Taster:

You can catch a taster of the recording at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3izcMu6AyVc

To find out more and to sign up for the amazing selection of recordings go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Victoria

Interview with Andrew Kershaw of the Queen Victoria's Consort Ensemble

April 4 • 4BR talks to Andrew Kershaw about a wonderful initiative that has brought the sound of traditional brass ensemble music to people in care homes and nursing homes in a new and brilliantly inventive presentation.

Yarm

Healthy outlook for Doctor's contest

April 4 • The popular and lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest has been earmarked for the 12th September — so band's need to get their names on the prescription list.

Mead

Wobplay adds Mead recital to new series

April 4 • The latest addition to the Wobplay recording platform is a brand new recital performance from Besson euphonium star Steven Mead.

Black Dyke virtual

Delegates enjoy attractions of Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'

April 4 • Over 80 delegates from across the world enjoyed a great day of tuition, fun and inspiration on the recent Black Dyke Band 'Virtual Brass Day'.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top