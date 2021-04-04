Wobplay adds Mead recital to new series

The latest addition to the Wobplay recording platform is a brand new recital performance from Besson euphonium star Steven Mead.

Accompanied by Rob Clark, pianist and Head of Music Staff for the Royal Ballet, it was performed and filmed at the World of Sound Studios in Northamptonshire fully observing Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

Varied programme

The varied programme includes something for everyone, from the iconic 'Pantomime' by Philip Sparke to 'Vissi d'arte' by Puccini, the wonderful 'Carrickfergus' and 'The Green Hill' and the fun and games of 'Napoli'.

Taster:

You can catch a taster of the recording at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3izcMu6AyVc

To find out more and to sign up for the amazing selection of recordings go to: www.wobplay.com