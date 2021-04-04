                 

Healthy outlook for Doctor's contest

The popular and lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest has been earmarked for the 12th September — so band's need to get their names on the prescription list.

Yarm
  The event will take place at the excellent Yarm School

Sunday, 04 April 2021

        

There is potentially further encouraging news for the return of brass band contesting in the UK in the Autumn, with the announcement that the popular, and lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup competition has been earmarked to take place on Sunday 12th September.

Open weekend

As it has done prior to its cancellation due to Covid-19 last year, the event will take place the day after the British Open Championships in Birmingham, at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, Yarm School in Stockton on Tees.

As always, the hefty prize fund should prove to be an attractive lure for bands with the winners heading home with a first prize of £4,000, and with further podium prizes of £2,000, £1,000 and £500.

There is also £250 for the 'Best March' — which this year should be a composition from the pen of the great George Allan, as well as an additional £250 for the 'Best Soloist'.

In addition, all bands will receive £400 towards travel expenses and may borrow up to 4 players to enable them to attend the event.

Format

As always the format remains the same with the George Allan march accompanied by an own-choice test-piece and a featured soloist.

In the event that issues related to Covid-19 remain unresolved, all bands will receive a full refund. A final decision to proceed will be made in lieu of the pre-draw on 18th August 2021.

Further details

Further details are available from: s.goodwin.55@hotmail.co.uk

        

