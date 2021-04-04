                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Andrew Kershaw of the Queen Victoria's Consort Ensemble

4BR talks to Andrew Kershaw about a wonderful initiative that has brought the sound of traditional brass ensemble music to people in care homes and nursing homes in a new and brilliantly inventive presentation.

Victoria
  The ensemble raised funds to make the concert performance and put it online.

Sunday, 04 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with Andrew Kershaw, the founder of the Queen Victoria's Consort — a wonderful brass ensemble that performs of original brass instruments and period clothing.

Authentic

They have just completed producing a fantastic free online concert aimed at bringing the sound of 'Brass from the Past' — a musical journey back in time played on 19th century instruments that can be enjoyed by people who have been unable to access free live music during the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

There is a special emphasis on making sure people in care and nursing homes are able to enjoy the music as the concert can be accessed online.

There is a special emphasis on making sure people in care and nursing homes are able to enjoy the music as the concert can be accessed online4BR

Treat

It's a real treat — with the music played superbly by the performers and added to by a charismatic narrator or poetry and a great Scott Joplin dancer as well as some great little insights and explanations about the instruments themselves.

All you have to do is go to: https://www.queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk/ to enjoy it all, or straight to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPTWuze-otQ

Share it around — especially to people who may not have the usual chance to enjoy some great period brass music making...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Victoria

Interview with Andrew Kershaw of the Queen Victoria's Consort Ensemble

April 4 • 4BR talks to Andrew Kershaw about a wonderful initiative that has brought the sound of traditional brass ensemble music to people in care homes and nursing homes in a new and brilliantly inventive presentation.

Yarm

Healthy outlook for Doctor's contest

April 4 • The popular and lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup contest has been earmarked for the 12th September — so band's need to get their names on the prescription list.

Mead

Wobplay adds Mead recital to new series

April 4 • The latest addition to the Wobplay recording platform is a brand new recital performance from Besson euphonium star Steven Mead.

Black Dyke virtual

Delegates enjoy attractions of Black Dyke 'Virtual Brass Day'

April 4 • Over 80 delegates from across the world enjoyed a great day of tuition, fun and inspiration on the recent Black Dyke Band 'Virtual Brass Day'.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Cornets (position negiotable) to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a 2nd Trombone to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are looking for a Bb Bass to join their line up when rehearsals can restart (pending government rules). Ibstock compete in the 2nd section and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday Night in Coalville.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top