Interview with Andrew Kershaw of the Queen Victoria's Consort Ensemble

4BR talks to Andrew Kershaw about a wonderful initiative that has brought the sound of traditional brass ensemble music to people in care homes and nursing homes in a new and brilliantly inventive presentation.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with Andrew Kershaw, the founder of the Queen Victoria's Consort — a wonderful brass ensemble that performs of original brass instruments and period clothing.

Authentic

They have just completed producing a fantastic free online concert aimed at bringing the sound of 'Brass from the Past' — a musical journey back in time played on 19th century instruments that can be enjoyed by people who have been unable to access free live music during the past 12 months due to Covid-19.

There is a special emphasis on making sure people in care and nursing homes are able to enjoy the music as the concert can be accessed online.

There is a special emphasis on making sure people in care and nursing homes are able to enjoy the music as the concert can be accessed online 4BR

Advertisement

Treat

It's a real treat — with the music played superbly by the performers and added to by a charismatic narrator or poetry and a great Scott Joplin dancer as well as some great little insights and explanations about the instruments themselves.

All you have to do is go to: https://www.queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk/ to enjoy it all, or straight to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPTWuze-otQ

Share it around — especially to people who may not have the usual chance to enjoy some great period brass music making...