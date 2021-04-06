                 

4BR Tuesday Interview with Helen Lee

4BR talks to Helen Lee, the Executive Officer of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand to find out more about the health of the banding nation as its national body celebrates its 90th anniversary

New Zealand
  The association celebrates its 90th anniversary this year

Tuesday, 06 April 2021

        

2021 sees the 90th anniversary of the formation of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand — an achievement marked in celebration in the latest issue of its official 'Mouthpiece' magazine publication, which itself turned 65 years of age in February.

4BR talks to Helen Lee, the Association's Executive Officer to find out more about the nation that can boast oldest National Championships in the banding world, which started in 1880.

North and South

However, as Helen explains, it wasn't until 1930 that an agreement was reached between the North and South Island Associations to run a combined event and form a national association — named the Brass Band Association of New Zealand.

Now New Zealand banding is looking towards hosting its next National Championship with entries open to bands from both home and abroad, whilst it will also continue with its number of successful on-line initiatives.

Planning is already under way for the National Secondary Schools' Band Camp in Christchurch later in the year whilst the concert diaries of bands are beginning to fill up once more.

        

