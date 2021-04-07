                 

Keep an eye on the Crucible...

There will be a keen interest from brass band fans on what is happening both on as well as off the famous green baize at the World Snooker Championships this year...

sNOOKER
  The World Championship is being used as a test event

There is a further boost to the growing possibility of audiences being able to return in number to the Autumn series of major brass band competitions following the news that the final of the World Snooker Championship is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in May.

Pilot scheme

The event is being used as part of the Government's pilot scheme to ensure fans can safely return to sporting and cultural venues — and which includes the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, a mass participation run at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, and several events in Liverpool including an evening at a nightclub, a business conference and a cinema screening in the city.

According to a report on the BBC news website the first pilot event will be a comedy night in Liverpool on 16th April where audience members will be tested for Covid before and after the show.

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has hosted the World Championships since 1977, with its closely tired three sided auditorium sits just under 1000 people.

Audiences

The venue will operate at 33% capacity for the first round of matches between 17th-21st April before increasing to 50% for the second round. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played in front of a 75% capacity crowd.

Fans will be required to take a Covid-19 test before arriving and another five days afterwards. No under-18s, vulnerable adults or pregnant women will be allowed to attend.

It is being seen as a key indicator to whether or not the venues themselves can cope and what potential audience reaction will be to accepting any restrictions imposed to be able to attend in number.

The British Open Championships are due to take place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday, September 11th.

It is being seen as a key indicator to whether or not the venues themselves can cope and what potential audience reaction will be to accepting any restrictions imposed to be able to attend in number

Monitor position

As stated previously on 4BR the organisers have made it clear that they will continue to monitor the overall position, and will be working closely in consultation with Symphony Hall and with the competing bands.

All in all though there may well be more interested people watching Ronnie O'Sullivan make his first break off this year than usualâ€¦

        

