Music in the park — with a difference

The sound of the Langley Band will be heard in a local park for their community to enjoy — but not quite in the traditional way...

Following winning the prize for providing the 'Most Entertaining Programme' in the First Section of the recent Kapitol Cory Online Championships, the Langley Band has now set its sights on entertaining a local park audience — although, albeit not in the conventional manner.

Music Missed

The band were invited to take part in 'Music Missed', a project coordinated by Discover Sandwell and supported by Here For Culture to showcase local music groups whose performances have been missed or who have missed performing.

Discover Sandwell have placed speakers in trees across Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich, which will play music styles covering everything from brass bands to mela groups. Each group has submitted up to 30 minutes of music, which is played in a loop between 10.00am and 3.00pm from the 30th of March until the 18th of April.

30-minute medley

Langley Band put together their programme set in conjunction with their community band, Langley Community Brass, consisting entirely of works recorded remotely during lockdown — a 30-minute medley of music showcasing both bands' music making over the past year.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We look forward to being able to meet up and make music in person soon, and to return to entertaining audiences across the Black Country and beyond as soon as it is safe to do so — but this is the next best thing for the moment."

Find out more

www.langleyband.co.uk

https://www.discoversandwell.co.uk/musicmissed

www.facebook.co.uk/langleyband