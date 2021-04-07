Whitburn to host 'Virtual Festival' contest for Scottish bands

Scottish bands invited to showcase their online talents for new domestic virtual competition.

The Whitburn Band, the winners of the recent Kapitol Cory Online Competition, has announced that it is to host its own 'Virtual Festival' this summer — a weekend of events for Scottish bands supported by Creative Scotland.

Taking place from Friday June 25th to Sunday June 27th, Scottish bands from Youth to Championship will be invited to showcase their talents for free.

Concert

At the conclusion of the various section competitions, Whitburn Youth Band and Whitburn Heartlands will join Whitburn Band for an online Gala Concert before the announcement of the results.

Supported by Besson, Band Supplies, Just Music and the Scottish Brass Band Association the weekend of action will be broadcast for free on Whitburn Band's YouTube channel.

Showcase

Whitburn Band's Chairman, Charlie Farren told 4BR: "We're delighted to have been able to invite our fellow Scottish bands to compete in the Whitburn Band Virtual Festival.

In these unusual and testing times, we appreciate just how difficult it has been for us all to enjoy being part of something we are passionate about and love — banding. We hope as many bands as possible take the opportunity to showcase what they can do."

Help

Charlie Farren revealed that as part of the contest entry, bands will be able to access resources to help break down any barriers to creating an online performance.

Each band is encouraged to submit a performance of 10 minutes in duration, with the adjudicators judging the quality of performance, programme content and presentation.

Queries

Any participants with any queries regarding the competition are encouraged to contact: whitburn.vf@gmail.com