4BR Thursday Interview with Ian Porthouse

4BR talks to Ian Porthouse following the completion of the first three online days of the Easter course of National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain — and one packed full of numerous highlights.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with guest Musical Director Ian Porthouse following the completion of a packed three days of online inspirational tuition, teaching and music making on the first part of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Easter Course.

Ian talks about the highlights — from the incredible Clarence Adoo and the virtuoso Tom Hutchinson, to the insights given by Sam Hairsine of the Royal Marines and their players, composer Gavin Higgins and the host of world class tutors and staff.

All this and reveals that he still needs to brush up on his brass band quiz knowledge!