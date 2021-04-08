                 

*
New web presence for Black Dyke Band

The famous Queensbury Band enhances it community engagement with a new redesigned website presence.

Black Dyke
  The new website increases and strengthens the band's media profile

Thursday, 08 April 2021

        

Yorkshire champion Black Dyke Band has announced the launch of its new website.

It has been made possible through help from the Arts Council England administered Cultural Recovery Fund to enable them to connect with audiences through a strengthened media profile through its long term community engagement strategy.

Enhancements

The fully re-designed site features comprehensive visual and technical enhancements, including various usability improvements for mobile users.

With a streamlined interface for ease of access to vital information, the primary goal was to create a more valuable, user-centric, responsive resource across all platforms and devices, as well as updating the media presence of the Queensbury band in a modern, relevant way.

Huge difference

Speaking about the new website, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "After many months of dedication and hard work, we're delighted to launch our new multi-media presence.

The refinements and improvements make a huge difference and ensure that the band once again remains at the forefront with its online presence.

We now have a very strong corporate design and visability, the usability improvements are excellent, and new features make the browsing experience all the more enjoyable.

The refinements and improvements make a huge difference and ensure that the band once again remains at the forefront with its online presenceProf Nicholas Childs

Visit

He added: "We are particularly excited to incorporate our online tuition platform, 'The Black Dyke Lessons,' featuring our star soloists and clinicians, our redesigned Heritage site, and shop — so pay us a virtual visit and enjoy the Black Dyke Band experience for yourself."

To enjoy:

To enjoy, go to: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

