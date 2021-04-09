Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 18

The Besson trio of Philip, Steven and Roger are joined by two trumpet and cornet stars making vital career moves at the right time.

One Episode 18 of Besson Fridays at Home the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster are joined by a brace of outstanding trumpet/cornet players making vital career choices for themselves.

Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen

Alan Thomas is the former Principal Trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the first trumpet of the Onyx Brass Quintet and a member of the critically acclaimed Septura Brass Septet.

Meanwhile, Thomas Nielsen won the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Player of the Year award and is a former principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. An award winning performer, he is currently studying at the Guildhall School of Music.

We hear about their early upbringings, parental influence, and their first bands, but also about the vital decisions they are now taking to shape their future careers.

Thomas is proud of his Salvation Army heritage and how his father has been a strong guiding influence, whilst Alan talks about his time with Hangleton Band.

New horizons

Now though both are looking at new horizons — Thomas at the beginning of what he hopes will be a long and successful professional career, and Alan with a new appointment as a professional musician with the RAF Music Services.

The lads also have some great lockdown videos as well as live concert videos from pre-pandemic times.

Once again there is fascinating chat, tips and insights — as well as the usual witty stories of occasional mishaps!

It all adds up to a great way to start your musical weekend.

Enjoy:



Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 18 of Besson Fridays at Home

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/

https://www.facebook.com/4barsrest

Previous Episodes:

Episode 17:

Amos Miller and Mark Templeton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/1173452629755844

Episode 16:

Cory Tuba Section

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/538321640819626

Episode 15:

Frank Renton

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2305046332961086

Episode 14:

Scott Kerr & Chris Shanks

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/109984231009544

Episode 13:

Maurice Murphy Tribute

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/449847116384239

Episode 12:

Keith Hutchinson and Tom Smith

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/696285934615157

Episode 11:

Phil Cobb and Stephen Cobb

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/173773204414220

Episode 10:

Chris Bradley and Mike Cavanagh

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/378376613490663

Episode 9:

Helen Harrelson and Misa Mead

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403404634387318

Episode 8:

Thomas Ruedi and Harmen Vanhoorne

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/403021190697675

Episode 7:

Davur Juul Magnussen and John Barber

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/4511865358886917

Episode 6:

Derick Kane and Stephen Kane

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2697574597127493

Episode 5:

Ian Porthouse and Dewi Griffths

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/755381705256477

Episode 4:

James Gourlay and Les Neish

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/2864126147164239

Episode 3:

Owen Farr and Ailsa Russell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2c-SLs3ujY&fbclid=IwAR1xdfk1dO_Z9xTV8-jnJXP6GP6cyxMxw_Th-W8QTrLM61VdpMxWV0Hwvi8

Episode 2:

Tom Hutchinson, Sheona White and Mark Wilkinson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yWqt_Az90I&fbclid=IwAR1EdTIm14XeEGTF6l1Wph3Rw0seCwAyRiY0IP8K95Orq5L5HsJbcJf6e8k

Episode 1:

Philip Harper, Steven Mead, Roger Webster and Tom Hutchinson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0VYGFu6rpE&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1VKnZzVAQ3mPmG7HWKVFim8yAQgcTJNvRvzI8heK1D8S29pVNeyv5A-5w