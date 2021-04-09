                 

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 18

The Besson trio of Philip, Steven and Roger are joined by two trumpet and cornet stars making vital career moves at the right time.

bESSON fRIDAY
  The team are joined by Alan Thomas and Thomas Neilsen

Friday, 09 April 2021

        

One Episode 18 of Besson Fridays at Home the team of Philip Harper, Steven Mead and Roger Webster are joined by a brace of outstanding trumpet/cornet players making vital career choices for themselves.

Alan Thomas and Thomas Nielsen

Alan Thomas is the former Principal Trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the first trumpet of the Onyx Brass Quintet and a member of the critically acclaimed Septura Brass Septet.

Meanwhile, Thomas Nielsen won the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Player of the Year award and is a former principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain. An award winning performer, he is currently studying at the Guildhall School of Music.

We hear about their early upbringings, parental influence, and their first bands, but also about the vital decisions they are now taking to shape their future careers.

Thomas is proud of his Salvation Army heritage and how his father has been a strong guiding influence, whilst Alan talks about his time with Hangleton Band.

New horizons

Now though both are looking at new horizons — Thomas at the beginning of what he hopes will be a long and successful professional career, and Alan with a new appointment as a professional musician with the RAF Music Services.

The lads also have some great lockdown videos as well as live concert videos from pre-pandemic times.

Once again there is fascinating chat, tips and insights — as well as the usual witty stories of occasional mishaps!

It all adds up to a great way to start your musical weekend.

Enjoy:


Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 18 of Besson Fridays at Home

