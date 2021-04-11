Delph Band plays its part in helping attract shoppers back to Oldham Town Centre.

The Delph Band is playing its part in encouraging people back to the reopening of shops and retailing in Oldham on 12th April.

The band provides the musical accompaniment of 'Hail Smiling Morn' in a multi media campaign made by Oldham Council with the support of the European Regional Development Fund, the Northern Powerhouse and the Government.

It is being promoted though local, regional and national media outlets and has been produced by Periscope Studios, a local award-winning digital content animation and design studio.

Fitted beautifully

Talking about the project which centres around a main character, Mark Crossley, a real-life fishmonger who works at Tommyfield Market in Oldham, co-Director Paul Perry, who live and work in Delph, Oldham, said: "To keep the animation more authentically Oldham, we licensed a brass band music track recorded by Delph Band which fitted beautifully.

The rhyming script was a collaboration between Oldham Council and Oldham-based script writer Cali Warham, and local voice-actor Matt Cummings provided the narration for us".

Great to be involved

In response Delph Musical Director Phil Goodwin told 4BR: "It was great to be involved in this super project to get people back to town centres. And as the words say — ' Darkness flies away' (hopefully!)"