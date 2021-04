4BR Brass Things Review...

Jonathan Pippen takes a quick look at the the John Packer JP133LR trombone for 4BR...

It's a student model instrument pitched into a highly competitive market place — so what does Jon think about it?

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.