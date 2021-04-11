                 

*
banner

News

4BR Brass Things Review...

Jonathan Pippen takes a quick look at the the John Packer JP133LR trombone for 4BR...

Pippen
  Jonathan Pippen reviews the JP 133LR trombone

Sunday, 11 April 2021

        

Our resident reviewer Jonathan Pippen take a closer look at the John Packer JP133LR trombone.

It's a student model instrument pitched into a highly competitive market place — so what does Jon think about it?

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tim Mutum

Saving our contesting legacy...

April 11 • 4BR talks to brass band historian Tim Mutum about the importance of brass band contest programmes — and how he is looking to complete his collection to safeguard the priceless legacy they hold for future generations.

Pippen

4BR Brass Things Review...

April 11 • Jonathan Pippen takes a quick look at the the John Packer JP133LR trombone for 4BR...

Delph

Hail Smiling Morn...

April 11 • Delph Band plays its part in helping attract shoppers back to Oldham Town Centre.

cOVID

BBE produces Covid-19 guidance from 12th April

April 11 • Brass Bands England has announced its guidance to bands in England that will reflect the new rules that come into force from Monday 12th April.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

City of Bristol Brass Band

April 9 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.

Otterbourne Brass

April 7 • If during the last 12 months you have realised how much time two rehearsals a week plus engagements takes then Otterbourne Brass rehearse once a week and presently has vacancies for bass and trombone players. Other instruments may also apply

Wotton and District Silver Band

April 5 • When we all get back to business we will be seeking to fill our vacancies for MUSICAL DIRECTOR and Eb BASS.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top