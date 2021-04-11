Saving our contesting legacy...

4BR talks to brass band historian Tim Mutum about the importance of brass band contest programmes — and how he is looking to complete his collection to safeguard the priceless legacy they hold for future generations.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR has been talking to band historian Tim Mutum to find out more about his quest to complete a set of National and Belle Vue (British Open) programmes from 1900 or even earlier...

Tim has an original copy, scan or photocopy of every National Championship programme from 1900, except for 1901 and 1950 and is in need of just a few programmes from the September Belle Vue programmes, especially from the 30s, 40s and 50s."

Banding benefit

Tim is also anxious to secure complete sets of programmes for the benefit of the brass band movement.

"These programmes form an important part of our heritage, but they are of value beyond people such as myself who use them for research and information purposes," he said.

"They provide a light into the wider role brass bands have played in the fabric of society in the 20th century. Even some of the adverts show how society has changed over the years."

Contact

So if anyone has any old National or Belle Vue/British Open programmes which they would be willing to copy or lend to Tim for that purpose, please contact him at tim.mutum@ntlworld.com