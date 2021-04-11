Saving our contesting legacy...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
4BR has been talking to band historian Tim Mutum to find out more about his quest to complete a set of National and Belle Vue (British Open) programmes from 1900 or even earlier...
Tim has an original copy, scan or photocopy of every National Championship programme from 1900, except for 1901 and 1950 and is in need of just a few programmes from the September Belle Vue programmes, especially from the 30s, 40s and 50s."
Banding benefit
Tim is also anxious to secure complete sets of programmes for the benefit of the brass band movement.
"These programmes form an important part of our heritage, but they are of value beyond people such as myself who use them for research and information purposes," he said.
"They provide a light into the wider role brass bands have played in the fabric of society in the 20th century. Even some of the adverts show how society has changed over the years."
Contact
So if anyone has any old National or Belle Vue/British Open programmes which they would be willing to copy or lend to Tim for that purpose, please contact him at tim.mutum@ntlworld.com