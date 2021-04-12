Scout plays lament to Duke

An image of 14 year old Andrew Naylor has been published in the national media paying a musical tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has been marked with messages of condolence and respect by numerous organisations and bodies across the world.

His legacy, borne of the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards over 65 years ago, has seen over 6.7 million people participating in schemes and projects leading to over 3 million awards in over 140 countries.





There is more in you than you think

It takes six months each to complete the bronze and silver awards, and 12 months for the gold, and is open to everyone aged 14 to 24 imbued by the motto; 'There is more in you than you think'.

Past award winners include footballer Kevin Keegan and athlete Kelly Holmes, whilst one of many young people from the brass band community to take part has been 14 year old Bronze Awardee, Andrew Naylor (above) who plays with Elland Youth Band.

Tribute

An active member of the Scouting Association movement from Halifax in West Yorkshire, he paid his own tribute by performing a lament in tribute to Prince Philip, on his tenor horn above the Calder Valley yesterday.

The image taken by photographer Lorne Campbell has been syndicated to a number of leading national media outlets including the Daily Mail and its online publication.

Image: Lorne Campbell/Guzilian