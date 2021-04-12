Greenfield to host local Whit Friday Autumn return

The Greenfield Whit Friday Contest Committee has announced plans to host a special competition in September for local bands.

After being forced to cancel their popular Whit Friday contest for the past two years, the Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest Committee has announced that to encourage and help local brass bands return to the contesting environment when Covid-19 rules and guidelines allow, they will host a special 'Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest' on Ladhill Playing Fields on Sunday 5th September (noon until 8.00pm)

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have researched our local bands to test the appetite for an early autumn contest and checked with Bob and Mary Rodgers, co-ordinators of the Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday Band Contests, to ensure we are not standing on anyone's toes or stalling a Saddleworth wide contest by going ahead with our individual plans."

They added: "Our enquiries have met with great enthusiasm.

By restricting it to bands from the Borough of Oldham and encouraging school, training and social bands to participate, as well as the established Youth, 4th, 3rd, 2nd, 1st and Championship Section bands, we will provide an experience to encourage younger players and learners to continue their commitment to the art and provide a community party to celebrate the end of Covid restrictions."

Prizes will be awarded in an inclusive contest for up to 20 brass bands from the Borough of Oldham.

Each will have a pre-drawn playing time, 15/20-minute time slot, and will perform on the elevated bandstand. Each band will play a hymn and a march but this will be amended to satisfy the abilities of the different levels.

Open adjudication will be undertaken by the respected Chris Wormald.

To register to take part please email: rothwellfrank50@gmail.com