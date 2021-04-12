                 

*
banner

News

Greenfield to host local Whit Friday Autumn return

The Greenfield Whit Friday Contest Committee has announced plans to host a special competition in September for local bands.

Whit Fridays
  The event will be open to local bands from the Borough of Oldham

Monday, 12 April 2021

        

After being forced to cancel their popular Whit Friday contest for the past two years, the Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest Committee has announced that to encourage and help local brass bands return to the contesting environment when Covid-19 rules and guidelines allow, they will host a special 'Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest' on Ladhill Playing Fields on Sunday 5th September (noon until 8.00pm)

Great enthusiasm

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have researched our local bands to test the appetite for an early autumn contest and checked with Bob and Mary Rodgers, co-ordinators of the Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday Band Contests, to ensure we are not standing on anyone's toes or stalling a Saddleworth wide contest by going ahead with our individual plans."

They added: "Our enquiries have met with great enthusiasm.

By restricting it to bands from the Borough of Oldham and encouraging school, training and social bands to participate, as well as the established Youth, 4th, 3rd, 2nd, 1st and Championship Section bands, we will provide an experience to encourage younger players and learners to continue their commitment to the art and provide a community party to celebrate the end of Covid restrictions."

Our enquiries have met with great enthusiasmorganisers

Event

Prizes will be awarded in an inclusive contest for up to 20 brass bands from the Borough of Oldham.

Each will have a pre-drawn playing time, 15/20-minute time slot, and will perform on the elevated bandstand. Each band will play a hymn and a march but this will be amended to satisfy the abilities of the different levels.

Open adjudication will be undertaken by the respected Chris Wormald.

To register to take part please email: rothwellfrank50@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whit Fridays

Greenfield to host local Whit Friday Autumn return

April 12 • The Greenfield Whit Friday Contest Committee has announced plans to host a special competition in September for local bands.

UniBrass

UniBrass searching for new trustees

April 12 • Have you got the drive, enthusiasm and passion to bring something to the UniBrass Foundation as a trustee. If so, they want to hear from you...

Naylor

Scout plays lament to Duke

April 12 • An image of 14 year old Andrew Naylor has been published in the national media paying a musical tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Matt Ford

4BR Monday Interview with Matt Ford

April 12 • 4BR catches up with the fantastic Big Band singer as he prepares to return to concert performances — starting with a gig at the iconic Ronnie Scott's night club this weekend.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Garforth Brass

April 12 • Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Lindley Band

April 12 • 2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Essex Police Band

April 12 • Percussionist required. Preferably with experience playing in Brass Band, Wind Band or Orchestra. We do not contest but play to a good standard and play a variety of contempory and historical music.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top