Those boots were made for working...

Bands can get 'governance fit' in time for their playing return with a day of boot camp training led by Brass Bands England (although minus Nancy Sinatra)

There is the ideal time to get fully 'governance fit' in time for the return to full brass banding activity in the near future as Brass Bands England will be holding a full day

'Band Governance Bootcamp' on Saturday 15th May.

Essential training

The event will cover the full essentials for good governance alongside looking at legal responsibilities and requirements. Attendees will be encouraged to think about the future aims of their band, and how BBE can help bands to achieve them.

What will the course cover?

The course will look at the following areas:

* Funding models and organisational structure

* Charity Status, legal structures and responsibilities

* Purpose and aims of your organisation

* Committee roles and employed roles

* Safeguarding

* Finding funding

Along with the live training session, attendees will be provided with a workbook and will also have access to the day's training resources after completion of the session.

Identifying best-practice organisational set-ups is vital in order to provide a stable and robust framework for your band's music-making. This essential governance training for bands will:

* give you confidence that your legal responsibilities have been met

* help you realise your ambitions for your band and its members

* support you to improve your band's financial planning

* outline top tips on how to increase recruitment

* offer an opportunity for reflection and to develop new ideas for your band

Who is this training for?

This training is ideal for a Chair, Treasurer or key decision maker of a band. To get the most out of the day we would recommend more than one person from the same band attend Band Governance Bootcamp.

Who will be delivering the training?

Band Governance Bootcamp sessions will be delivered by BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Bauman, and BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager, Alex Parker.

Alex told 4BR: "This course has been specifically designed to address important areas of focus for those running bands, and has taken into account the questions that we get asked most often by our members.

It's a full day of learning with lots of topics being covered, so we're hopeful that Bootcamp will prove to be a really worthwhile investment for our participant bands."

Cost

Band Governance Bootcamp is currently only available to BBE members, at a cost of £50 per attendee.

Register

BBE members can register for the Bootcamp via the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=150&reset=1

BBE membership starts from £25.

For information on joining please visit BBE's Join Brass Bands England page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us