Contest Music leads set-work tests at World Music Contest

Wilfred Heaton's iconic work will test the elite level bands wishing to be crowned World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

Kerkrade
  The event will take place in 2022 after being postponed in 2021

Tuesday, 13 April 2021

        

The organisers of the World Music Contest which is due to take place in Kerkrade in 2022, have announced the list of brass band test-pieces that will be the set-works in each of its sections of competition.

Selections have also been made by the Dutch Repertoire Information Center (RIC) in the popular Fanfare and Wind Band categories for the 19th edition of the event which attracts performers from all over the world.

Contest Music

Bands taking part in the elite 'Concert Division' will have to perform Wilfred Heaton's iconic 'Contest Music' within their programme set of music, whilst Philip Sparke's former European Championship set-work, 'Tallis Variations' will face bands as part of their programmes in the First Division.

Gilbert Vinter's classic 'Entertainments' is the Second Section test to be included, whilst a new work by well known Swiss composer Etienne Crausaz, entitled, 'Albinus Variations' is the Third Division set-test.

2021 should have seen celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the World Music Contest, but due to Coronavirus the festival was postponed for a year.

Further information:

For further information go to: https://wmc.nl/en/participate/documents-wmc-2022

Registration for the 2022 World Music Contests starts on June 1st

Set works:

Concert Division
Contest Music (1973)
Composer: Wilfred Heaton (GB)

First Division:
Tallis Variations (1999)
Composer: Philip Sparke (GB)

Second Division:
Entertainments (1968)
Composer: Gilbert Vinter (GB)
Duration: 12 min.

Third Division:
Albinus Variations (2021)
Composer: Etienne Crausaz (CH)

        

