EBBA confirms future contest hosts

The European Championships are scheduled for Malmo, Palanga and Stavanger after it returns after a two year break in Birmingham in 2022.

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has confirmed the venues that have agreed to host the European Brass Band Championships from 2023 to 2025.

It was made following the recent AGM of the organisation and will see Malmö (Sweden) in 2023, Palanga (Lithuania) in 2024 and Stavanger (Norway) in 2025 follow in the footsteps of Symphony Hall, Birmingham in 2022 in hosting the flagship festival.

EBBA's Executive Committee has now been mandated to finalise contract negotiations with the appropriate organisational bodies for each country.

Welcome news

It is welcome news for both Palanga and Malmö, who were originally scheduled to host the events in 2020 and 2021, whilst the withdrawal of Innsbruck (Austria) has also enabled EBBA to accommodate the contests into amended future host schedules.

During the AGM an update of the 2022 event in Birmingham (29th April — 1st May) was given by Brass Bands England Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Crookston.

Impressed

Speaking to 4BR about the news, EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg, commented: "We are very much looking forward to the 2022 EBBC in Birmingham and very impressed with the way that Brass Bands England has been able to adapt its plans to host the event at such short notice."

Music Commission

EBBA also announced that the respected conductor and musician, Chris King was elected as a new member of its Music Commission, joining MC Chairman Paul Hindmarsh (England) and committee members Frode Rydland (Norway) and Oliver Waespi (Switzerland).

He stated: "I'm delighted to have been invited onto the EBBA Music Commission and am looking forward to working with Paul and the rest of the MC team."





Finances

On the financial front, EBBA accounts also showed that after a period of accumulated losses it announced a surplus for the year ending 31st December 2020, whilst Ulf Rosenberg commented that EBBA would soon be making announcements over sponsorship contracts which have been agreed.

He stated: "This has been a very challenging period for the entire brass band community, but we are very optimistic for the future and looking forward to, what will be for sure, fantastic events in the coming years.

We are obviously very concerned that everyone remains safe and well in the meantime, but we look forward to meet again our friends and colleagues from across Europe at Birmingham in 2022."

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.ebba.eu.com