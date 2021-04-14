Brighouse recovery boost gains media coverage

Brighouse & Rastrick's return to musical action has been boosted by the Culture Recovery Fund and some media spotlight treatment from the local press.

News that Brighouse & Rastrick Band has received funding of £68,600 from the recent second round of the Government's Covid Culture Recovery Fund, has been featured in the online edition of regional Bradford Telegraph & Argus newspaper.

The publication which covers local news, sports and leisure activities alongside a number of sister publications featured the news in a short article by reporter Jo Winrow.

Recipients

As reported on 4BR, the West Riding band was amongst 2,700 recipients to benefit from help towards ongoing recovery and reopening — including Yorkshire rivals Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The newspaper reported that the purpose of the grant was to enable the band to make the steps to successfully return to performing to audience members across the UK and further, whilst competing at the pinnacle of brass banding following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would also help the band to continue delivering virtual recordings and concerts.

Fantastic news

In a statement issued on the band's website which was used in the report, Chairman Ste Cavanagh said: "After an extremely challenging year for all, this is fantastic news for B&R, banding and the arts in general.

This funding will enable B&R to bring live music back into people's lives.

Not only will this give an incredible boost to people's mental wellbeing, but over time it will also see us again able to work with other professional musicians, concert halls, travel companies, recording companies, etc. who also have fallen victim to the restrictions we have all experienced over the last 12 months."

Grateful

He added: "We are extremely grateful to Arts Council England for supporting our application, and I would also like to thank William Evans, Andy Moore, Stephen Lomas, and Ian Broadbent for their hard work in putting the application together.



We cannot wait to get the B&R team back together in person, and we are even more excited to welcome back our fantastic audiences in person too."

Find out more:

To find out more go to: https://brighouseandrastrick.com/hereforculture/?fbclid=IwAR3iPQdqEAajZ77vQaFRTdIrsm0POLx5X0bpg--Fpww4Ink9s6fDnbwuQ9g

Image by Lorne Campbell taken in Octover 2019