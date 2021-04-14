                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse recovery boost gains media coverage

Brighouse & Rastrick's return to musical action has been boosted by the Culture Recovery Fund and some media spotlight treatment from the local press.

Brighouse
  Bethan Plant and Charlotte Horsfield of Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

        

News that Brighouse & Rastrick Band has received funding of £68,600 from the recent second round of the Government's Covid Culture Recovery Fund, has been featured in the online edition of regional Bradford Telegraph & Argus newspaper.

The publication which covers local news, sports and leisure activities alongside a number of sister publications featured the news in a short article by reporter Jo Winrow.

Recipients

As reported on 4BR, the West Riding band was amongst 2,700 recipients to benefit from help towards ongoing recovery and reopening — including Yorkshire rivals Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The newspaper reported that the purpose of the grant was to enable the band to make the steps to successfully return to performing to audience members across the UK and further, whilst competing at the pinnacle of brass banding following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would also help the band to continue delivering virtual recordings and concerts.

Fantastic news

In a statement issued on the band's website which was used in the report, Chairman Ste Cavanagh said: "After an extremely challenging year for all, this is fantastic news for B&R, banding and the arts in general.

This funding will enable B&R to bring live music back into people's lives.

Not only will this give an incredible boost to people's mental wellbeing, but over time it will also see us again able to work with other professional musicians, concert halls, travel companies, recording companies, etc. who also have fallen victim to the restrictions we have all experienced over the last 12 months."

After an extremely challenging year for all, this is fantastic news for B&R, banding and the arts in generalChairman, Ste Cavanagh

Grateful

He added: "We are extremely grateful to Arts Council England for supporting our application, and I would also like to thank William Evans, Andy Moore, Stephen Lomas, and Ian Broadbent for their hard work in putting the application together.

We cannot wait to get the B&R team back together in person, and we are even more excited to welcome back our fantastic audiences in person too."

Find out more:

To find out more go to: https://brighouseandrastrick.com/hereforculture/?fbclid=IwAR3iPQdqEAajZ77vQaFRTdIrsm0POLx5X0bpg--Fpww4Ink9s6fDnbwuQ9g

Image by Lorne Campbell taken in Octover 2019

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cross

Death of Tredegar stalwart

April 14 • The death has been announced of William 'Bill' Stokes — a stalwart committee member and supporter of Tredegar Band.

Brighouse

Brighouse recovery boost gains media coverage

April 14 • Brighouse & Rastrick's return to musical action has been boosted by the Culture Recovery Fund and some media spotlight treatment from the local press.

Mental Health

SBBA to take pioneering steps to support positive mental health

April 14 • The Scottish Brass Band Association will link up with mental health advocate Tabby Kerwin to provide long term support and understanding into mental health well being.

Rosenberg

4BR Wednesday interview with Ulf Rosenberg

April 14 • 4BR catches up with the European Brass Band Association President, Ulf Rosenberg to find out more about recent announcements and challenges that lie ahead.

What's on »

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Vacancies »

Sandhurst Silver Band

April 14 • After well over 12 months, playing Connotations at the 1st Section National Finals as a first contest certainly has a nice ring to it. Following relocation, Sandhurst are looking to fill the following vacancies:. . Solo Cornet;. 1st Horn

Garforth Brass

April 12 • Garforth Brass is looking forward to resuming playing when permitted in May/June time and is looking to recruit cornet players to complete our line up. Rehearsals are at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, LS25 1NW Sunday evening 6.15-7.45pm

Lindley Band

April 12 • 2nd BARITONE required by LINDLEY BAND to join our friendly team when we resume rehearsals in our own bandroom located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24, near Huddersfield. Monday and Wednesday 8 to 10 pm. We enjoy a balanced mix of contests and good engagement

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top