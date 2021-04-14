                 

Death of Tredegar stalwart

The death has been announced of William 'Bill' Stokes — a stalwart committee member and supporter of Tredegar Band.

Tredegar Band has announced the death of William 'Bill' Stokes, one of the organisation's stalwart life members. He was 88.

Although he never played a musical instrument himself, he came an active supporter when his daughter Julie joined the then Tredegar Junior Band which went onto become British Youth Champions in 1974 and 1975.

Pride

'Gently persuaded' to become more involved by fellow parents, it was a decision that saw him become a valued committee member and librarian, roles he held with pride and distinction for many years.

He travelled with the band to all major events, quietly assisting with the administration and enjoying the band's growing musical reputation, as well as the musical success of his children and grandchildren.

Living within a stone's throw of the bandhall he continued to be an active supporter in his later years and remained in contact with many former players and parents.

Deeply grateful

Band Vice-President Iwan Fox said: "'Bill' was one of a group of parents who became entwined in the band through their children's enjoyment. It only took a little bit of gentle persuasion for him and his wife late Marion to become involved — and only now, 50 plus years later has it come to an end.

Everyone associated with the band is deeply grateful for his contribution and commitment to us, and he will be greatly missed."

He leaves two children, Julie and Susan and three grand-children, Matthew, Christopher and John. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 21st April.

        

Death of Tredegar stalwart

April 14

