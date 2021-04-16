                 

Digital key to unlock Withington secrets

You can enjoy an intense weekend of musical inspiration from Allan Withington online this year

Allan Withington
  Allan Withington's Conducting School is being held on-line this year

Friday, 16 April 2021

        

Details have been released for Allan Withington's forthcoming 'Digital Conductor Summer School'.

The critically acclaimed course will be led by Allan with administrative support from Anja Abma, six students at a time can take part over selected weekends at a cost of â‚¬275 (Euros) as well as follow up teaching links during the Autumn.

Recommendations

Three students who benefitted from being part of the 2021 Digital Conductor Summer School were Michael Thompson, a professional trombonist and MD of the Lyngby TaarbÃ¦k Brass Band in Denmark; conductor and composer, Geert Jan Kroon from The Netherlands and conductor, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Theodoloz, Musical Director of Brass Band Treize Etoiles in Switzerland.

Speaking about his experience, Michael told 4BR: "Allan has fantastic ideas and so much practical experience on how to realise rehearsals, concerts, contests and how to improve the everyday life of a band. All conductors, young and old, have much to gain from him."

Meanwhile, Geert added: "As a member of Soli Brass Leeuwarden, I have experienced the Conducting Summer School a number of times from a player's perspective.

In 2020 it was my chance to see what Allan discusses with the conductors behind closed doors — and it was an invaluable experience — one that defined my aim to improve all aspects of my conducting."

Complete and intense

That was also an aspect Frederic felt benefited him: "This course is very complete and intense as it combines rehearsal conducting, project management, concept development and concert preparation."

Study material will be sent out 4 weeks prior to the start of each course, with a choice of starting dates as follows:

This course is very complete and intense as it combines rehearsal conducting, project management, concept development and concert preparation

Choice of dates:


25th, 26th, 27th June or 2nd, 3rd, 4th July

Friday: 18.00 — 21.00
Saturday: 10.00 — 16.00 (including guest speaker)
Sunday: 11.00 — 15.00

Topics

The way forward after Covid.

Conducting technique, rehearsal efficiency, score reading and preparation.

The role of the conductor as artistic leader of the organisation

How to help develop an artistic identity for your organisation.

Time permitting, further topics will be included for discussion.

Further information:

For further information please contact:

Allan Withington
allanwithington@yahoo.no

Anja Abma
anja.abma@home.nl

        

