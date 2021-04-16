Sterling adds Belgian star to artist stable

Festival Brass euphonium star Gilles Demeurisse has joined the Sterling Instruments stable of 'Performance Artists'.

The freelance musician studied at the renowned Lemmensinstitute in Leuven with Nick Ost and Bart Van Neyghem, before gaining a Master in Performance Arts from the prestigious Ghent Conservatoire under Frank Vantroyen.

He regularly performs with the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Guides, the Royal Band of the Belgian Navy, the Royal Symphonic Band of the Belgian Air Force, the 'Marinierskapel' in Holland and Flemish Opera.

Gilles currently teaches brass at 'Art'Iz Kunstencampus Izegem' and Bruges Conservatoire.

Soloist

His banding background saw him claim the 'Best Soloist' accolade in the First Section of the 2019 Belgian National Championships, whilst he was also solo euphonium of the European Youth Brass Band in Scotland in 2014.

He is currently solo euphonium with the 'Koninklijke Stadsfanfaren Izegem' under the baton of his father Hans and holds the same role with Dutch Open Champion, Festival Brass Band.

I love the compact and smooth sound of the Sterling euphonium. The core of sound makes sure projection is superb and the instrument feels light with an easy airflow Gilles Demeurisse

Opportunity

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I would like to thank Paul Riggett for giving me the opportunity to join Team Sterling Virtuoso in this role.

The whole register is rich and always plays comfortably and the intonation is the best around. You can play soft, loud, lyrical, staccato and it keeps its warm sound, just as I want it to, I just love it!"