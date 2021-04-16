4BR Friday Interview with Paul Fisher

4BR talks to Paul Fisher about Baggy Trousers, Baby Shark, fun and inspiration in getting youngsters playing brass instruments via the Brass Bands England Fun Foundation Day initiative.

4BR catches up with BBE Youth Development Brass Specialist Paul Fisher to find out more about the success of the organisation's recent Fun Foundation Day and the work he and his colleagues have done in recruiting the next generation of brass band players.

Fun Foundations

Fun Foundations was a live-streamed workshop day for beginner and junior players hosted recently by Brass Bands England.

Over 370 people tuned in to enjoy the exciting interactive workshops, led by BBE's Brass Foundations team of Youth Development Brass Specialists Deirdre Waller-Box, Helen Minshall, Paul McLaughlin, Sheila Allen and Paul.

Baggy Trousers and Baby Shark

Paul talks about the success of the day — and the great music that was played — from 'Baggy Trousers' by Madness and 'Baby Shark' to a great new take on the popular sea shanty 'The Wellerman' arranged by Matt Kingston of Big Shiny Brass.

The afternoon session, for players who were a little more advanced, featured a trio of works by Alan Fernie alongside a selection of breathing and marching exercises.

As Paul reveals, there was a great response from participants and parents alike thanks to the hard work undertaken in preparation by the BBE team

Enjoy:

If you missed the live video, streamed by BrassPassTV, it can be watched via YouTube at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cx1bF9pq_T8

Find out more about the Brass Foundations initiative at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/brass-foundations