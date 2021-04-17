                 

BBLNI finalists get ready to take their bow

The finalists in the Brass Band League of Northern Ireland Solo Competition will be showcasing their talents over the next two weekends.

BBLNI
  The competition attracted a fantastic line-up of online solo talent

Saturday, 17 April 2021

        

The Brass Band League in Northern Ireland has been running its popular annual Solo Competition as an online event this year.

They have once again gained a superb response from competitors — with 54 entries across four Youth and two Senior Classes.

High standard

Youth Adjudicator Dorothy Orr has been hard at work deciding prize winners for the '10 and under', '12 and under', '15 and under', and '17 and under' classes, and has already commented on the extremely high standard.

Youth performances will feature in two mini concerts on the BBLNI Youtube channel on Saturday 17th April at noon and 1.00pm, with the winners being announced at 2pm.

Tough job

Senior Adjudicator Gary Curtin has also had a tough job shortlisting 34 excellent performances down to 10 finalists across the Senior Slow Melody and Technical Classes.

The live performances are currently being arranged, after which Gary will once again adjudicate to decide the prize winners.

Senior finalist performances will be screened throughout the day on Saturday 24th April with prize winners announced at 8.00pm.

Watch now

However, all Senior performances are currently available on the new Brass Band League Youtube Channel, with Youth Classes going live on Saturday 17th.

Search for Brass Band League on YouTube or go to the website W: www.brassbandleague.org

Finalists:
Slow Melody Class:


Nathan Moore (1st Old Boys Band)
Kelly Kaya (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)
Claire Hueston (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)
Kevin Teers (Strabane Brass Band)
Stephen Crooks (Roughan Silver Band)

18+ Technical Class:


Nathan Moore (1st Old Boys Band)
Kelly Kaya (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)
Claire Hueston (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)
Kevin Teers (Strabane Brass Band)
Jackie Moore (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)

        

