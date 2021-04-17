The Wizard of Oz casts a spell on Wobplay

There is the chance to relive the amazing talents of James Morrison and guests with Black Dyke Band on the wobplay platform.

The latest addition to the wobplay recording platform gives Pondasher fans across the world the chance to relive the fantastic musical memories of the band's remarkable concert held at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester in 2007, featuring the astonishing talents of the 'Wizard of Oz' — James Morrison.

Mighty Zulu Nation

James Morrison was accompanied by the suave Robin Dewhurst Trio, whilst the band also shared the stage with members of the Mighty Zulu Nation, Bristol Cathedral Choir and the Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir in a special arrangement of David Fanshawe's incredible 'African Sanctus'.

It's over an hour and a half of music making — from the opening chords of 'Summon the Dragon' to 'Riverdance' to close with a riveting rendition of Philip Wilby's 'Vienna Nights' adding substantive heft and all topped off by the supreme talents of James Morrison on tip-top form.

Taster:

Don't miss the opportunity to watch again (or for the first time!) this truly memorable evening of entertainment at www.wobplay.com

To enjoy a taster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4gXshueb7Y