Minor errata to British Open test-piece

Bands will have to take into account a trio of minor errata on Edward Gregson's British Open test piece.

The publishers of the 2021 British Open test-piece have announced three minor errata in the first print run of the scores to Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing: Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale'.

They are as follows:

1. Bar 69: Bass Trombone; last semiquaver of bar should be B double flat and Euphonium; last semiquaver of bar should be C flat.

2. Bars 194-95: Percussion 1& 2; every E should be flattened (currently naturals)

3. Bars 220-21: Percussion 2; vibraphone chord should be G major, not F (a tone higher)

Future

Andrew Baker of Morthanveld Publishing said: "These will be corrected in future printings, including the parts when they are issued.

If any further errata are noted they will be notified via email and if appropriate, a printed note will be included with any material ordered."