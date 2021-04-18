Bolsover makes song and dance of new addition

There is an exciting new addition to the tutor team for the forthcoming Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School.

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has welcomed the addition of the vastly experienced choral conductor and performance choreographer Steven Roberts as part of their line-up of tutors for their forthcoming course.

Choral and choreography

Although known for working with choirs, he has also conducted orchestras, wind bands and brass bands in the UK and abroad and is currently the conductor of the Altrincham Choral Society, Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir and Honley Male Voice Choirs.

In addition he is a member of the Association of British Choral Directors, a life member of the Royal Philharmonic Society, Chair of the Trustees of the British and International Federation of Festivals and sits on the Music Partnership Board for Kirklees Year of Music.

During his undergraduate training he studied piano, brass and voice and researched conductor training as part of his Master of Education degree.

Brass band links

He has maintained links with brass bands as Musical Director of the Gary Clarke Company touring with the critically acclaimed contemporary dance productions of 'COAL' and 'WASTELAND' which featured brass band accompaniment. He is a Honorary Vice President of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

A spokesperson for the course told 4BR: "Steven will add a new dimension to the summer school as delegates will undertake a vocal and choreography workshop culminating in a performance on the final concert of popular sea shanty 'The Wellerman'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLiNQhQr4G4