Extended deadline for National Eisteddfod of Wales

A relaxation of regulations means bands have extra time to provide their online entries for the National Eisteddfod of Wales brass band competitions.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales has extended its deadline for entries for group competitions — including brass bands — to June 1st, following the announcement of a relaxation in Cobid-19 guidelines.

Regulations

It means that brass bands, folk and instrumental groups, dance and recital ensembles can now send in a digitally recorded performance in accordance with the regulations on some indoor activities that will come into force from May 17th.

The Eisteddfod will be held online this year and the guidelines aim to ensure that all mass competitions follow the same instructions in order to create a fair stage for everyone.

Further details:

Further details and information can be found at: https://eisteddfod.wales/amgen-competing-groups?mc_cid=d54183e688&mc_eid=f7f02ff21e