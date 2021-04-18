                 

Go exploring with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

4BR talks to Ben Jennings of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra as they prepare to host a workshop day exploring the musical secrets of the ensemble in partnership with the University of the West of England and Bristol University.

  Players from the orchestra will be on hand to explain the secrets of symphonic playing

Sunday, 18 April 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Ben Jennings of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) to find out more about their forthcoming digital livestream workshop day on Sunday 25th April in partnership with the University of the West of England and University of Bristol.

Inner workings

Entitled, 'An Audience with â€¦ Explore the inner workings of a symphony orchestraâ€¦' it will see leading musicians of the BSO explore more about specialist orchestral and instrumental techniques and placing them in the context of the sound palette of the symphonic ensemble.

Brass, Woodwind, Strings, Perc and Piano

There will be four livestreamed workshops exploring each family of the orchestra — brass; woodwind; strings; percussion, harp and piano.

Each session sees four musicians from the orchestra discuss and showcase a number of topics, with different instruments from each family included.

It will be presented by BSO Associate Musician Dr Jon James and the day also includes a live Q&A where people can put any questions or thoughts to the musicians and Jon.

Sessions are spread throughout the day and once booked, you are free to view any session.

Each session sees four musicians from the orchestra discuss and showcase a number of topics, with different instruments from each family included4BR

Schedule:

Brass Section: 10.30am — 11.15am
Woodwind Section: 12.15am — 1.00pm
String Section: 2.30pm — 3.15pm
Percussion, Harp & Piano Section: 4.15 — 5.00pm

Find out more

The live Q&A at the end of each session will be facilitated through the Vimeo chat function. You can ask questions through the written chat function during the session, a selection of which will be put to the musicians by BSO staff to answer live at the end.

https://bsolive.com/events/an-audience-with/

        

